The debate over whether banks should adopt AI is over. The questions that matter now are how to govern it, scale it and trust it.

At the recent nCino EMEA Summit, the message was clear: governance-first AI is a critical imperative. A bank that cannot explain, oversee and stand behind its AI, and the decisions it makes, will not be able to scale it. AI may be breaking the traditional change model with its speed, but it is not proof in itself that a change is safe and ready for production. That is why AI governance is not just governance. It is good business.

The data points the same way. A recent survey of 950 business leaders found that 54 percent are already deploying AI across multiple functions. Yet half cite governance and compliance barriers as a reason AI has underperformed or failed, and only 18 percent are confident they could pass an independent audit of their AI controls. Just 32 percent report revenue growth from AI, and 36 percent report cost reductions. Adoption without governance leaves value on the table.

The UAE has made trust the rule

The Central Bank of the UAE has recently issued guidance on the responsible use of AI across the financial sector, aiming to balance technological progress with consumer protection and financial stability. Banks are expected to have:

Documented governance proportionate to their size and complexity

Human oversight scaled to the risk of each use-case

Explanations that customers can challenge, in both Arabic and English

Accountability stays with the bank, even when a vendor supplies the AI. This is not a brake on innovation. It is a blueprint for it. It also makes working with vendors who treat digital trust as a foundation good business sense.

Trust comes from proportionate governance

Trust comes from matching scrutiny to impact, not from governing everything equally. Give an email-sorting tool the same rigor as an automated lending decision and the result is innovation paralysis: scarce compliance resources go on low-risk reviews, teams stop proposing ideas and competitors move ahead. Four principles help:

Tier every use case by risk. Tier 1 (internal automation, reporting, productivity tools) needs basic documentation and standard security reviews. Tier 2 (customer service assistants, fraud detection with human review) calls for full risk assessment, regular monitoring and clear escalation paths. Tier 3 (automated credit decisions, customer-facing advice, agentic AI with decision-making authority) demands board-level approval, continuous monitoring and regular audits.

Build a structure from strategy to operations. An executive AI council spanning technology, risk, legal, operations and data sets strategy and resolves escalations. An AI operations team of senior managers from IT, security, data, product and compliance implements policy and monitors performance. Grant Thornton’s research found that organizations with strong governance assign responsibilities across the C-suite rather than relying on ad hoc committees.

Keep humans in the loop. The conversation has moved from whether AI will replace human judgment to how it can augment what people do best, and now to the human guardrail. We call this the dual workforce operating model: an agentic operating system that orchestrates how AI agents and humans work together, with banking-specific guardrails that keep every agent auditable and every decision explainable. People stay accountable, everything is logged and you cannot govern what you cannot see. The human side needs investment too: 46 percent of businesses blame insufficient training for past AI projects that underperformed or failed, and only 2 percent say AI is fully integrated into their operations.

Start small, then scale. The goal is not perfection on Day 1. Pilot governance processes on one or two low-risk projects, refine them, then extend them to every AI initiative.

Governance by design, not by afterthought

Governance frameworks only work if the technology underneath supports them. Built into the operating system from the outset, not bolted on afterwards, governance makes every decision auditable and every action transparent and explainable. Human oversight should be embedded by design so that technology can do the data work while bankers focus on the trust work. The bank stays in control, operating to its own policies, workflows, risk tolerance and approvals.

Trust is what will let banks move fast

It is tempting to see governance as the cost of doing AI. The banks that lead in the Middle East will see it the other way round. A bank that can show how every decision was made, keep every action auditable and leave people in charge of the decisions that matter does not have to slow down. It has earned the right to go faster.

Trust is the currency. Governance is how it’s earned. Want to learn more about AI and governance? Watch Clara Durodié’s session from the nCino EMEA Summit on demand.