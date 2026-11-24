PRETORIA: South Africa opener Marques Ackerman raced to another century as the home team opened up a commanding 265-run lead over Bangladesh at tea on the second day of the second test at Centurion on Tuesday.

Ackerman scored 150 off 138 balls in a thrilling innings before being trapped LBW by Shoriful Islam’s full toss as South ⁠Africa sped to ⁠356-5 in reply to Bangladesh’s paltry total of 91.

Tony de Zorzi made 63 not out on his return to the team and will resume the evening session with Wiaan ⁠Mulder, who is unbeaten on 33.

It was a second successive test ton for Ackerman, who scored 157 in the home team’s nine-wicket first test win over Bangladesh last week. He hit 27 boundaries after being 46 not out overnight.

The 30-year made his debut in last month’s series against Australia and now ⁠has ⁠470 runs at an average of 78.3 in four tests.

South Africa resumed on 88-1 and added 57 runs before Zubayr Hamza (27) was caught when he got an inside edge that flew off his pads and into gully.

Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton both scored 20 runs before being caught as Shoriful and Khaled Ahmed claimed two wickers apiece.