RIYADH: The Saudi Festival of Creativity has announced the shortlist for the fourth Athar Awards, with 257 entries selected across 32 categories.

The shortlist received 400 submissions received from more than 100 brands, agencies and government entities over four and a half months.

The Athar Festival will take place from April 27-28, 2027, with the winners announced during the awards ceremony in Riyadh on the final day.

This year introduces a cumulative points-based recognition system, with points automatically awarded to all officially credited brands, agencies and production partners behind winning entries.

Performance across all categories will determine the recipients of the Brand of the Year, Creative Team of the Year and Production House of the Year honors.

The awards have also expanded entry pathways across nine of the 17 campaign categories, allowing network and independent agencies to submit work through dedicated streams based on their structure. The revised framework aims to help organizations of different sizes benchmark their work against relevant peers.

The awards feature 15 People Awards categories: nine Leadership, two Young Talent and four Team categories.

Another new addition is the Best Sport Campaign category, recognizing creative marketing work that uses sport to advance Saudi Vision 2030 and contribute to the Kingdom’s sporting landscape.

More than 80 industry leaders from diverse creative marketing and communications backgrounds served on this year’s jury. Entries were assessed through a blind judging process to ensure fair and impartial evaluation.

The entries reflect the breadth of Saudi Arabia’s creative industry, with participation from 77 independent agencies, nine network agencies, 13 brands entering directly and two government entities.