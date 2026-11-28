DHAKA: Bangladesh’s highest-scoring Test batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from international cricket after the first Test at home against England in February, the cricket board announced on Saturday.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has already retired from one-day and T20 internationals.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal said Mushfiqur had requested that he announce his retirement on his behalf.

“I feel sad that a player of his calibre has decided to quit,” Tamim told reporters after a board meeting in Dhaka.

“He has been a great ambassador and an idol for many cricketers and children. From the BCB, we can only thank him for his contribution to Bangladesh cricket.”

Tamim said the board would organize a special celebration to honor Mushfiqur’s career that spanned over two decades.

Mushfiqur, who made his Test debut against England in 2005, has played 108 Tests, scoring 7,062 runs at an average of 38.80, including 14 centuries and three double centuries.

He became Bangladesh’s first batter to reach 7,000 Test runs during the recent home series against West Indies in Sylhet.

Mushfiqur also holds the distinction of being Bangladesh’s first player to feature in 100 Tests, reaching the landmark against Ireland last November with a century.

He captained Bangladesh in 34 Tests between 2011 and 2017, winning seven, including the country’s historic first Test victory over England in 2016.