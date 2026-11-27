SHARJAH: Junaid Siddique took three wickets before Tim Seifert and Paul Walter led a blistering batting display as Sharjah Warriorz secured their first win of DP World ILT20 Season 5 with a seven-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals on Friday.

Siddique finished with figures of 3-25 as the Capitals were bowled out for 126 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Adam Milne and Richard Gleeson took two wickets apiece, while Karim Janat top-scored for the Capitals with 30 off 18 balls.

The Warriorz made light work of the chase, reaching 127 for three in just 13 overs, with 42 balls to spare. Seifert struck 41 from 20 deliveries and Walter added 42 off 25, putting on 82 for the first wicket. Brandon McMullen remained unbeaten on 26 from 19 balls to complete the win.

The Capitals struggled to get going after being put in to bat, scoring only three runs in the first two overs as Milne and Gleeson kept the opening batters in check.

Siddique made the breakthrough during the powerplay, dismissing Masood Gurbaz for 17 after the opener had briefly threatened to accelerate with a six. Walter then removed Max Holden for one, before Sikandar Raza dismissed Faf du Plessis for 15 to leave the Capitals at 40-3.

Siddique struck again in the 12th over, having captain Sam Billings caught behind for 12. Marcus Stoinis, who had hit two successive sixes in Raza’s previous over, fell to Sharafuddin Ashraf for 23, before Siddique removed Rovman Powell for two to leave the Capitals struggling at 78-6.

Janat and Hassan Khan offered some resistance, adding 44 runs from 27 balls. Khan made 18 from 15 deliveries, while Janat’s 30 was the highest score of the innings.

Milne took two wickets in the 19th over before Gleeson dismissed Janat and Dushmantha Chameera off successive deliveries in the final over to end the Capitals’ innings.

The Warriorz made an explosive start to their reply, with Seifert and Walter attacking from the outset. They took 18 runs from Chameera’s opening over, followed by 14 from Tymal Mills and 20 from Stoinis in successive overs, reaching 79 without loss at the end of the powerplay.

Muhammad Arfan broke the partnership in the seventh over when Seifert was caught behind by Billings. Walter was bowled by Noor Ahmad in the ninth over, and the Afghanistan spinner later dismissed James Rew for 10 to leave the Warriorz at 111-3.

McMullen then finished the chase with back-to-back fours off Noor in the 13th over.

Siddique, named Player of the Match, described it as his best bowling performance.

“This was my best bowling performance. I wanted to bowl for my team today because we had to win the game. The two guys (Adam Milne and Richard Gleeson) bowled very well in the powerplay, so I just wanted to bowl to my strengths,” he said.

Capitals captain Sam Billings said his side had been unable to match the Warriorz’ aggressive start.

“It was a big toss to win, and their openers killed it in the powerplay. We scrapped really well, and I thought that partnership at the back end got us to a half-decent score. Gleeson and Milne have done it all around the world for a long time, and they're quality bowlers in difficult conditions. We needed early wickets to fight fire with fire, but it wasn't to be,” he said.