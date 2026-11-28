DUBAI: Dubai Capitals beat Gulf Giants by six wickets at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, handing the previously unbeaten side their first defeat of DP World ILT20 Season 5.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 63 off 49 balls as the Giants posted 176-5 after being put in to bat. Heinrich Klaasen added 44 off 29 deliveries, while David Miller finished unbeaten on 42 from 23 balls.

Tymal Mills took 2-40 and Noor Ahmad claimed 1-25 for the Capitals, who recovered from an early setback in the chase to reach 177-4 with eight balls to spare.

The Capitals lost Masood Gurbaz for nine in the third over, but Faf du Plessis and Max Holden steadied the innings with a 43-run partnership. Holden made 14 before Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed him in the eighth over.

Du Plessis brought up his half-century from 36 balls and went on to score 51 off 38 before Alzarri Joseph removed him in the 13th over, leaving the Capitals at 97-3.

Marcus Stoinis and skipper Sam Billings then put the chase back on track with a 45-run stand from 24 balls. Stoinis struck 47 off 27 before Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed him in the 17th over, with the Capitals needing 35 from 21 balls.

Rovman Powell took charge, hitting his first delivery for six before adding further boundaries alongside Billings. Powell finished unbeaten on 26 from 10 balls, hitting Omarzai for a four and a six in consecutive deliveries to seal the victory.

Earlier, the Giants had been reduced to 5-2 in the opening two overs after Ibrahim Zadran was run out by Stoinis and Mills dismissed Liam Livingstone for a duck.

Gurbaz and Omarzai rebuilt the innings with a 46-run stand before Noor broke the partnership in the eighth over. Gurbaz then joined Klaasen to add 79 from 43 balls, taking the Giants past the 130-run mark before Mills dismissed the opener in the 15th over.

Klaasen fell to Dushmantha Chameera in the 19th, but Miller struck 17 runs from Karim Janat's final over, including two fours and a six, to take the Giants to 176-5.

Player of the Match Stoinis said the Capitals had needed the victory after losing several games in the tournament.

“We lost a few games in the tournament, and even in our bowling innings the control went back and forth, so it was an important game for us and it's nice to get over the line. With the ball, we started well, lost a bit of control but won it back, and we didn't collapse under pressure. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen batted really well, but we kept enough control. It's a cliché, but as an older cricketer, I know the simple stuff wins games. You build a few partnerships, take the game deeper, and it seems to work.”

Giants skipper Klaasen said his side had lost control of the game during the middle overs.

“It's tough at the moment, and we have to do our homework, but I felt we were a little off our plan with the ball. We had a decent score on the board, maybe just above par, and we bowled well up front, but in the middle overs we went away from our plans. It was better to take the pace off, and we went with pace on for the majority. It's just about getting the plan right.”

The Giants took the field wearing the names of family members on their jerseys as part of the “Real Giants Behind Our Giants” initiative, which recognises the support their families have given them throughout their careers.