MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s military announced on Saturday that it had captured the leader of a drug-trafficking group who was among the 10 most-wanted fugitives sought by US law enforcement.

Fausto Isidro Meza, alias “Chapo Isidro,” and two other leaders of his drug gang were captured during a special force raid Friday night in Sinaloa state, the Mexican National Defense Secretariat announced on X.

A firefight ensued between the military and gang members in the town of Guasave, sparking panic in the surrounding area, including at a professional baseball game, local media reported.

“Chapo Isidro” is the alleged leader of the Beltran Leyva gang, which is allied with one of two rival factions in the powerful Sinaloa cartel, Mexico’s military said.

He was captured alongside his number two in the group and another man identified as a financial operator.

They were all transported by a Mexican Air Force aircraft to Mexico City “to be placed at the disposal of the competent prosecutorial authorities,” the military said.

Chapo Isidro faces criminal charges in both Mexico and the United States.

The FBI had placed him on its list of 10 most wanted fugitives and offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Giving his name as Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, the FBI bulletin says his group is responsible for importing “large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States.”