When King Salman ascended the throne on Jan. 23, 2015, Saudi Arabia was a classic rentier state. Almost 90 percent of its revenues came from oil, its economy was hostage to the price of a barrel, its society was closed and its regional role was largely defensive.

Eleven years on, that description belongs to another country.

The turning point came in June 2017, when Prince Mohammed bin Salman was appointed crown prince. What followed was not a reform program but the most ambitious national transformation in the Kingdom’s modern history — and one that can be measured.

Vision 2030, launched on April 25, 2016, entered its third and final phase (2026-2030) this April. On April 27, the crown prince told the Council of Economic and Development Affairs that 93 percent of its indicators had been achieved or were near target and that 90 percent of its 1,290 initiatives were on track.

Skeptics asked whether diversification was real. The data answers them. Real gross domestic product grew 4.6 percent in 2025, surpassing SR4.9 trillion ($1.3 trillion). The non-oil economy reached 55 percent of GDP that year and 57.3 percent in the third quarter of 2026, the highest in the Kingdom’s history.

The turning point came in June 2017, when Prince Mohammed bin Salman was appointed crown prince Faisal Trad

The real test came this year. With war and energy disruption driving oil activities down by 20-24 percent, the economy contracted 4.7 percent in the second quarter and 3.8 percent in the third. Yet non-oil activities grew by 0.9 percent and then 1.9 percent, absorbing the shock. That is diversification tested, not merely announced.

The markets have noticed. The Kingdom rose to 13th in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking and kept ratings of Aa3 from Moody’s and A+ from Fitch and S&P. Market capitalization exceeds $2.4 trillion and more than 660 multinationals have regional headquarters here. The Public Investment Fund, with assets approaching $1 trillion, now directs 80 percent of its spending at home.

Unemployment among Saudis fell from 12.3 percent in 2016 to 6.5 percent in the third quarter of 2026. Women’s labor-force participation more than doubled, from 17.7 percent to 36.3 percent, past the initial target of 30 percent. Homeownership rose from 47 percent to 66 percent.

Behind those figures lie decisions that were once unthinkable, from women driving in 2018 to women serving as ambassadors and judges. The tourist visa, launched in 2019 for more than 60 countries, opened the Kingdom to the world. In 2025, it received 123 million tourist visits, 29.3 million from abroad, beating the 2030 target of 100 million seven years early, with tourism spending of SR303.7 billion.

The state itself was rebuilt. The 2017 anticorruption campaign recovered more than SR400 billion. More than 97 percent of government services are now digital, placing the Kingdom in the global top 10 for digital government.

Critics point to the giga-projects as proof of overreach. I see the opposite. The government that cannot adjust its plans is the one to worry about.

Critics point to the giga-projects as proof of overreach. I see the opposite. The government that cannot adjust its plans is the one to worry about Faisal Trad

In 2026, the Kingdom put two projects with nonnegotiable deadlines first: Expo 2030, which is expected to draw more than 40 million visitors, and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which needs more than 230,000 hotel rooms. At Neom, no project has been canceled, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan confirmed, but some have been deferred. Of The Line, he asked: “Does it have to be completed by 2030? I do not think so.” Work has shifted to Oxagon, the component best placed to generate revenue quickly. The $2.5 billion Neom Stadium was put on hold in October, while 14 other stadiums worth $22.7 billion continue.

That is not retreat. It is discipline.

Nowhere has the change been greater than in foreign policy. Riyadh’s doctrine rests on balance: no full alignment with any great power, dialogue without surrendering the right to self-defense and regional solutions owned by the region.

This year has put every principle under fire. When the American-Israeli war on Iran broke out on Feb. 28, Riyadh refused to let its airspace or territory be used for any attack and it backed diplomacy. But Prince Faisal bin Farhan also warned Abbas Araghchi that continued attacks on Saudi territory and energy facilities would force a response.

Friends answered. Washington granted Riyadh Major Non-NATO Ally status and Britain, France, Greece and Italy sent air-defense assets.

Then came the moment that showed how far the Kingdom has traveled. On Oct. 26, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman sat in Tehran with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Iranian officials, in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian. Reports have since described a Saudi proposal for a regional nonaggression pact inspired by the 1975 Helsinki Accords, with initial European support. On Nov. 9-10, Prince Faisal joined the G7 foreign ministers in Paris to discuss navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab.

Through OPEC+, Riyadh kept oil prices from reaching astronomical levels despite the war — the de facto guarantor of global energy stability.

The principles have not moved. On Palestine: no displacement, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and no normalization without a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. On Syria: return to the Arab fold. On Lebanon: the state, not the militia. On Yemen: a political track, even after the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport on Oct. 10.

Put the numbers side by side. From an oil-dependent state to one where the non-oil economy is 57 percent of GDP. From unemployment of 12.3 percent to 6.5 percent. From female participation of 17.7 percent to 36 percent. From 47 percent homeownership to 66 percent. From a closed country to 123 million tourist visits. From a state that absorbed crises to one that brings Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Pakistan and Iran to one table in Tehran.

The challenges have not ended. The war of 2026 proves that transformation is not a straight line, that projects like Neom need recalibration and that the economy remains sensitive to oil and security shocks.

But the record settles the larger question. Vision 2030 was never a slogan. It is a complete state project whose aim is for the Kingdom to stand at the forefront of the world — and for the security of the Middle East to be in the hands of its own peoples, not outsiders.