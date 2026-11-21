Las Vegas: George Russell led a Mercedes one-two in the final practice before qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, taking advantage of dry conditions to pip team-mate and newly minted world champion Kimi Antonelli.

Russell, who was also fastest in Thursday’s rain-soaked practice on the street layout in the Nevada gambling haven, clocked a fastest lap of one minute 34.041 seconds, 0.911 quicker than Antonelli.

British driver Russell is currently sitting third in the championship standings on 262 points, trailing Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with three races to go.

Antonelli, 20, has already clinched this season’s title to become the youngest world champion in F1 history.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was third fastest in a time of 1:35.015, just ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fourth.

Alpine Mercedes driver Franco Colapinto was fifth fastest, 1.157sec adrift of Russell, with Verstappen sixth after clocking a time of 1:35.350.

Final qualifying for Saturday’s Grand Prix takes place later Friday.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the 21st of 23 rounds scheduled this season.