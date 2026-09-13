ABU DHABI: WWE champion and Hollywood star John Cena has never been one to shy away from his fans — and at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi this weekend, he explained why.

Cena, the headlining celebrity at the event, holds the record for granting the most Make-A-Wish wishes of any individual. He is also known for regularly stopping to speak with fans, enabling them to take photos, and sharing a moment with those who approach him.

So, what keeps him doing it?

“This is why we're here,” he said. “As humans we search and yearn for connection with people. We want to belong to something larger than ourselves.”

Cena appeared on the Main Stage on Saturday for a group panel alongside Pom Klementieff, Charithra Chandran and Joonas Suotamo.

Earlier in the session, when asked what he most liked about being recognized, Cena offered an answer that returned to the heart of his closing remarks, saying: “I’m honoring the luck that I’ve been given in my life.”

He expanded on that idea at the end of the panel, reflecting on the role his fans play in his sense of purpose.

“I'm very aware that I’ve been very lucky in my life, and a lot of that is beyond my control. It is simply just the magic of the universe,” he said.

“I’ve longed to be a part of a connected life, a life of love and purpose. And boy, am I grateful that my purpose has to do with all of you.”

For Cena, the relationship between performer and audience is one he does not take for granted.

He added: “You give me your attention, and you give me your effort. And that’s never, ever, ever lost on me. I know one day it will end, but that day is not today. So today I say I’m grateful for it, and I’m just trying to do my best to return the favor.”