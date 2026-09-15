New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has defended his decision to block Macklemore from performing at Gillette Stadium, saying the rapper’s recent advocacy for Palestine crossed a line.

“Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech,” Kraft said in a statement.

“Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the Sept. 25 and 26 concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line.”

Kraft added that the decision was not intended to dismiss Palestinian suffering.

“This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf. Their pain and loss are real,” he said. “But that advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community or obscure the responsibility of Hamas.”

Macklemore had been due to join Sheeran for the US leg of his Loop Tour, but was removed from the remaining dates after performing at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium earlier this month. During the concert, he voiced support for Palestine and performed his song “Hind’s Hall,” while footage depicting destruction in Gaza was shown.

Macklemore subsequently alleged that Kraft had pressured Sheeran and other stadium owners over his participation in the tour.

Kraft said he would be willing to meet the rapper.

“I would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore and discuss the facts,” he said, adding that his goal was “peace for all people, an end to suffering and an end to all hate.”