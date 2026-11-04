RIYADH: Alkhobar’s waterfront will host the opening of Alkhobar Season on Nov. 13. The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture will lead the celebration and launch its cultural program, Ithra Winter 2026, alongside it.

Ithra announced the plans on its official account. The center is taking part as an official partner of the Eastern Province Development Authority and the Saudi Tourism Authority, through the latter’s Spirit of Saudi tourism brand.

Under the theme “Alkhobar: A Story Written by the Sea,” the opening night will celebrate the city’s maritime heritage. A boat parade and a fishermen’s performance will open the program. Saudi poet Abdul Latif Al-Mubarak will give a poetry reading, and the band Choralla will perform music. The traditional Saudi Ardah dance will follow, and musician Mohammad Rubat will close the night with a national musical piece.

Meanwhile, Ithra Winter 2026 runs at Dhahran Expo from Nov. 12-28, its first time at the venue. The program offers cultural events and hands-on experiences for every age group. Visitors can expect live music and performances, creative activities and workshops. Interactive spaces will allow the public, experts and culture lovers to learn, explore and share ideas.

Ithra says its role in Alkhobar Season supports a wider push to energize cultural life and tourism in the Eastern Province. It is working with local partners to showcase the region’s destinations, draw visitors and stage events that blend culture, entertainment and creativity.

The center continues to offer programs aimed at enriching the cultural scene, strengthening community ties and opening new spaces for engagement and creative expression.

This article was first published on Arriyadiyah.