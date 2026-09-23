DUBAI: Tiffany & Co. marked Saudi National Day with a campaign film celebrating three pioneering Saudi women.

The campaign, created in collaboration with Vogue Arabia, features Saudi royal and creative industry leader Princess Deemah bint Mansour bin Saud Al-Saud, Saudi journalist and television presenter Weam Al-Dakheel and Saudi rally driver Mashael Al-Obaiden.

Princess Deemah, the founder of Personage, sits on the board of the Fashion Association, where she supports the growth of the Kingdom’s fashion industry and emerging talent.

“Presence isn’t about catching someone’s eye; it is the impact and impression you leave behind,” she said, according to a released statement. “As we evolve, our identity grows with us, yet it always sets us apart.”

Saudi journalist and television presenter Weam Al-Dakheel features in the campaign. (Tiffany & Co. and Vogue Arabia)

Al-Dakheel has worked across regional media, including CNBC Arabia and Al-Arab News Channel, before becoming the first Saudi woman to anchor the main evening news bulletin on Saudi TV in 2018.

“The most beautiful thing about certain beginnings is that we live them without knowing they will be our beginnings,” she said. “We may be the ones taking the first step, but the path is for us and for others.”

Al-Obaiden became the first Saudi woman to obtain a rally driving license and went on to compete internationally, including in the Dakar Rally. She also secured a podium finish at the Hail International Rally.

In the video campaign and accompanying images, each woman wears pieces from a different Tiffany & Co. collection. Princess Deemah wears a “Bird on a Rock” piece, based on a motif originally created by jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger and reimagined with sculptural wings by the house’s chief artistic officer, Nathalie Verdeille. Al-Dakheel shows off “Bird and Wings” fine jewelry alongside “Sixteen Stone,” while Al-Obaiden wears “HardWear,” a collection defined by bold links and sculptural forms.

Saudi rally driver Mashael Al-Obaiden. (Tiffany & Co. and Vogue Arabia)

The campaign film was shot at Shamalat, a creative space in Diriyah founded by Saudi artist Maha Malluh and housed in a restored traditional mud building.

It was directed by Saudi artist and filmmaker Hayat Osamah and produced by Saudi production house Captains, led by CEO Abeer Alessa and executive producer, Aziza Alsumiri. The wardrobe was put together by Nora Al-Shaikh and stylist Raneem Shaban.