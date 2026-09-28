Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Schools across the Saudi capital Riyadh returned to in-person classes on Monday, as officials remained silent about a decision a day earlier to close schools that appeared to be reversed only hours later.

There was no official reason given for the reversal to Sunday’s announcement that schools would close for a week.

“Please be advised that pursuant to a ministry directive just received, all Riyadh campuses will be open for in-person learning tomorrow. We look forward to welcoming students back on campus,” read one message sent to parents late Sunday night.