RIYADH: Egypt is preparing to launch a foreign direct investment strategy covering about 16 priority sectors as it shifts from general investment promotion toward directly targeting investors based on priority sectors and opportunities, Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Mohamed Farid said.

The strategy, being developed in partnership with the World Bank, will seek to match investors with opportunities aligned with Egypt’s economic priorities, production capacity and export goals.

Farid made the announcement during a meeting in Cairo with 57 correspondents and foreign media representatives from 27 international and Arab organizations. He said Egypt’s updated investment map contains about 1,330 opportunities across different sectors and governorates.

“From strategy to implementation, Egypt has the readiness and investment appeal, and we are working to build an investment environment that creates success stories and strengthens Egypt’s production and export capabilities,” Farid said.

He added that the ministry’s investment framework rests on four areas: facilitating business activity; localizing development and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises; targeting and promoting investment opportunities; and reducing investment risks while mobilizing capital.

Digital investor services

The ministry is testing a digital platform designed to streamline capital-increase procedures ahead of its planned launch in the coming weeks.

A separate Economic Entities Platform aims to connect 92 government bodies and integrate services associated with about 486 licenses.

Farid said the ministry was also working on amendments to the executive regulations of Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 to facilitate mergers, acquisitions and company valuations, expand financing instruments and strengthen dispute-resolution committees.

The government is also developing the operating approach of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt and its subfunds to support partnerships with private investors in priority development projects.

The funds could take minority stakes of between 10 and 20 percent in some cases to reduce investment-entry risks and encourage private-sector participation, rather than manage the projects in place of private companies, Farid said.

The Industrial Investment Fund has completed its establishment steps, while the formation of its board is continuing and between three and four investment opportunities are under consideration.

The ministry is also developing a trade regulatory sandbox to test innovative solutions intended to modernize foreign-trade procedures and support Egyptian exports.

Investment and growth

Egypt attracted $15.5 billion in foreign direct investment during 2025, retaining its position as Africa’s largest recipient for a fourth consecutive year, according to Farid.

UN Trade and Development separately estimated the country’s 2025 inflows at about $15 billion. That was below the exceptional 2024 level, when one large urban-development transaction helped lift Egypt’s inflows to nearly $47 billion, but the country remained Africa’s leading destination.

Farid said the government also planned to expand investment zones across the governorates, integrate smaller enterprises into value chains and attract companies capable of connecting Egypt’s production base more deeply with regional and global supply chains.