RIYADH: Saudi Arabia approved SR1.39 trillion ($370.7 billion) in spending for 2027, with the budget projecting a narrower deficit and an economic rebound supported by recovering oil activity and continued non-oil growth.

Revenue is estimated at SR1.2 trillion, with a deficit of SR190.56 billion, equivalent to 3.6 percent of gross domestic product, according to the Saudi Press Agency and the official budget statement.

The Cabinet approved the budget at a meeting in Riyadh on Nov. 24 chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Economic reforms and supportive policies have expanded the Kingdom’s economic base and enhanced its competitiveness, with real GDP growth in non-oil activities estimated at 2.5 percent in 2026, the crown prince said in remarks accompanying the budget announcement.

The Public Investment Fund will continue developing strategic and promising sectors, strengthening partnerships with the private sector, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and expanding investment opportunities in domestic and international markets, he added.

The third phase of Saudi Vision 2030 will build on reforms and achievements from previous phases, focusing on expanding development opportunities, investing in national talent and building a more diversified and competitive economy with benefits extending beyond 2030, the crown prince said.