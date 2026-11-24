RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will support the wages of nationals working at eligible establishments for up to three months through its SANED unemployment insurance system, under a royal order aimed at preserving jobs and supporting business continuity.

King Salman issued the order following a submission by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The measure authorises the General Organization for Social Insurance to pay compensation to employees at qualifying establishments covered by the Social Insurance Law.

It exempts eligible workers from specified provisions of the Social Insurance Law and the Unemployment Insurance Law to facilitate the payments.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the royal order confirmed that “investing in people is at the heart of the Kingdom’s development priorities.”

Writing on X, he described job stability and business sustainability as two fundamental pillars of a resilient national economy.

He added that the support reflected the leadership’s commitment to retaining Saudi talent, helping establishments meet their obligations and strengthening their ability to continue contributing to development.

Eligibility rules

A ministerial committee will determine which sectors and establishments qualify, establish eligibility requirements, and set payment mechanisms and priorities.

Its members include the ministers of finance, economy and planning, and human resources and social development, alongside the GOSI governor.

The minister responsible for an establishment's sector will participate when necessary.

The announcement did not specify a compensation percentage, payment ceiling, total funding allocation or application timetable.

Those details should not be assumed to match previous SANED support initiatives.

Previous support

SANED ordinarily provides assistance to eligible Saudi contributors who lose employment for reasons beyond their control.

The latest order enables support for nationals working at qualifying establishments, with the stated aim of maintaining their jobs.

Saudi Arabia previously used the system to protect employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under a separate initiative announced in April 2020, employers affected by the pandemic could seek compensation covering 60 percent of registered Saudi employees’ wages for three months, capped at SR9,000 ($2,400) per month per worker.

The scheme covered 100 percent of Saudi employees at establishments with five or fewer Saudi workers and 70 percent at establishments with more than five.

The initiative had an announced allocation of up to SR9 billion. Neither that allocation nor its compensation rate was specified in the latest royal order.