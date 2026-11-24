RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 39.8 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 9,977.06.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.99 billion ($797 million), as 151 of the stocks advanced and 104 retreated.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 80.75 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 21,325. This comes as 37 of the stocks advanced while 26 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 1.93 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 1,357.07.

Top gainers, losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Raoom Trading Co., whose share price surged 4.84 percent to SR78.

Other top performers included Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price rose 4.21 percent to SR12.61, as well as Saudi Darb Investment Co., whose share price surged 3.98 percent to SR1.83.

Watani Iron Steel Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 3.91 percent to SR2.70.

Al Kathiri Holding Co. also saw its stock price fall 3.68 percent to SR9.69.

Red Sea International Co. also saw its stock price decline 3.66 percent to SR16.86.

Top announcements

On the announcements front, Najran Cement Co. confirmed the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Meyar Co., aiming to study the feasibility of acquiring all the shares of Meyar Alassasat Ready-Mix Concrete Co., a subsidiary and 100 percent owned by Meyar.

According to a Tadawul statement, this step comes as part of Najran Cement Co.’s strategy to integrate with the ready-mix concrete sector, diversify its business fields and sources of income, and enhance future growth opportunities.

The memorandum is valid for six months from the date of signing and may be renewed by mutual agreement.

Najran Cement Co. ended the session at SR5.15, with no percentage change.