RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Monday, losing 23.18 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 9,937.26.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.48 billion ($930 million), as 84 of the stocks advanced and 178 retreated.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 386.38 points, or 1.79 percent, to close at 21,244.25. This comes as 23 of the stocks advanced while 38 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 3.14 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 1,350.21.

Top gainers, losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price surged 9.83 percent to SR3.24.

Other top performers included Watani Iron Steel Co., whose share price rose 5.64 percent to SR2.81, as well as Raoom Trading Co., whose share price surged 4.79 percent to SR74.40.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 8.43 percent to SR39.10.

Saudi Darb Investment Co. also saw its stock price fall 8.33 percent to SR1.76.

Jarir Marketing Co. also saw its stock price decline 8.04 percent to SR15.68.

Top announcements

On the announcements front, SHL Finance Co. confirmed the renewal of a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement with Al Jazira Bank worth SR250 million.

According to a Tadawul statement, it aims to support the company’s sales growth by enabling it to extend new loans to customers, in line with its strategy and future plans.

The company said the five-year facility agreement is an ongoing transaction conducted in the ordinary course of business under prevailing commercial terms, without any preferential conditions.

SHL Finance Co. ended the session at SR11.71, down 0.34 percent.

Lumi Rental Co. has announced the signing of an agreement with the National Unified Procurement Co. for the operation and management of logistics operations at NUPCO's logistics center in the Aseer Region.

A bourse filing revealed that the value of the agreement exceeds 8 percent of the firm’s total revenue, according to its audited annual financial statements for 2025.

The five-year agreement is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s financial statements starting in the first quarter of 2027.

Lumi Rental Co. ended the session at SR20.40, down 1.34 percent.