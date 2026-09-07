Located in the north of the Kingdom’s capital, Olla is the perfect spot for anyone craving home-cooked Mexican food.



The restaurant has three locations in Riyadh — Al-Nakheel, Anas Bin Malik, and Rawdah Cloud — with a fourth in the King Abdullah Financial District in the works.



Serving up tacos, guacamole, and bowls, Olla is the ideal stop for a filling lunch.



For gym-goers, the health-conscious, and busy city dwellers with limited time to cook, it offers low-calorie, high-protein, adjustable meals.



Their main selection comprises bowls and tacos, which all come with different carb and protein options, including fish, chicken barbacoa, beef brisket, shrimp, and grilled chicken.



Each has a ready-made version that comes seasoned or paired with flavors like mango relish, pico de gallo, and black beans.



The Olla tacos range in price from SR38 ($10) to SR45 for their beef brisket taco. The menu also features two signature quesadillas: the barbacoa brisket and the barbacoa chicken.



The barbacoa brisket is classic comfort food and is rather filling, especially paired with the melted cheese.



My favorite options on the menu are the Olla bowls. While the ready-made bowls are not necessarily low in calories, they are high in protein. If you’re keen on watching your calorie intake, go for the build-your-own bowl option.



The bowls offer the same protein selections as the tacos, along with the vegetarian green energy bowl.



The menu also offers a “bites” section featuring a range of nachos and shrimp bites that can be paired with extras including additional sauces, protein, and toppings.



Olla’s appeal lies in its variety and flexibility, making it easy to find a filling, flavorful meal that fits into the pace of a busy Riyadh day.