I was experiencing the start of what seemed like a summer cold so I headed to Retba Bake House in the Olaya area of Alkhobar specifically to try their hot karak.

A popular South Asian import, the word “karak” is said to have come from the Hindi word “kadak,” meaning strong.

The region has warmly adopted it as a cultural favorite and it is on my list of remedies when looking for a silky smooth alternative to coffee.

I liked how they asked if I wanted it in a glass — rather than a paper or plastic cup — and I happily accepted.

For SR9.56 ($2.50) it genuinely hit the spot.

Retba opened in Olaya earlier this year but its original branch in Al-Ahsa has been in operation for several years. Both open daily but check the respective opening hours before you go.

I really enjoyed the vibe in Alkhobar. There are plenty of seating options, indoors and out, and even some by a tree that comes complete with sockets if you need to charge your phone. It felt like we had stepped into someone’s home.

I chose the mini parcels, which come in a box of six with fun offerings like pesto, honey feta and pecan. It was a perfect treat at SR2.61 per piece.

After the karak and snacks I honestly felt satisfied.

The drink had a pleasant aroma and color and the ratio of milk to strong black tea to sugar to warm aromatic spices melted away any summer blues. The bites were balanced, neither overly sweet nor too savory.

I like how Retba also offers catering boxes and large containers of tea for family gatherings or work meetings because I can see this being a crowd favorite.

There are also some new summer deals like lemon ice cream which I regret not trying but I hope to go back to sample it soon as my sore throat is no longer an issue, thanks, in part perhaps, to my warm cup of karak.