BERLIN: Bayern Munich twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Augsburg on Saturday after a mistake from Manuel Neuer led to the fastest goal in Bundesliga history.

Neuer handed Augsburg the lead with an early mistake, before two second-half assists from Harry Kane rescued a point in the second half.

Bayern missed the chance to knock Borussia Dortmund off top spot after the draw and remain two points behind the league leaders in second.

Augsburg could not believe their luck after Neuer’s howler handed them the lead after just eight seconds.

Having received the ball straight from kick-off, Neuer chipped it directly into the path of Augsburg’s Robin Fellhauer, who ran it into the empty net.

The Bundesliga later confirmed the exact timing of the goal at 8.4 seconds, beating the previous record of nine seconds held jointly by Kevin Volland and Karim Bellarabi.

Bayern remained shellshocked for much of the first half and were lucky not to go 2-0 down when Juma Bah missed a sitter on 36 minutes.

Bayern found the net shortly after the break when Augsburg keeper Finn Dahmen fumbled a brilliant volley from Luis Diaz, but the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Ismael Saibari broke Augsburg’s resistance a few minutes later, slotting the ball home after an elegant assist from Harry Kane.

Yet the hosts struck back quickly, thanks in part to another off-color moment from Neuer.

After Augsburg unlocked the defense with a long ball forward, Neuer parried Calvin Brackelmann’s shot straight at Rodrigo Ribeiro, who smashed the ball under the bar to restore the lead.

Both Diaz and Serge Gnabry had goals ruled out for offside before Kane set up Nathaniel Brown for Bayern’s second equalizer ten minutes from time.

- Leverkusen rollercoaster -

There was also drama elsewhere, as Bayer Leverkusen grabbed a rollercoaster 4-3 win in Mainz while Hamburg snatched a late 3-2 win away at Hoffenheim.

Robert Andrich gave Leverkusen the lead with a superb volley after just five minutes, before Patrik Schick doubled the lead with a smart finish four minutes later.

Anthony Caci dragged Mainz back into the game, scoring twice to level the scores before half time.

Second-half goals from Jarell Quansah and Moussa Diaby put Leverkusen back in control, before Benedict Hollerbach grabbed a late third for Mainz.

Yussuf Poulsen bundled in an early opener for Hamburg, before Fisnik Asllani jabbed home an equally scrappy equalizer for Hoffenheim.

Bambase Conte put Hoffenheim in the lead with a brilliant shot from outside the area early in the second half, but a red card for his team mate Bernardo swung the game back into Hamburg’s favor.

The visitors had one late equalizer ruled out by VAR before Terem Moffi equalized with an 83rd minute header and Miro Muheim grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

In Saturday’s other games, goals from Jeff Chabot and Chris Fuehrich sealed a comfortable 2-0 win for Stuttgart at Paderborn, while Livan Burcu struck late to hand Union Berlin a nervy 1-0 win at home to Elversberg.