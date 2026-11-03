Everton completed a four-day double over Newcastle by adding a 1-0 win in the Premier League on Monday to its victory in the English League Cup last week.

Thierno Barry scored the only goal at St. James’ Park, tapping the ball into an unguarded net from barely a meter out in the 49th minute after Newcastle goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček let a shot from Tyrique George squirm under his body.

Newcastle fans jeered their listless team, whose first shot on target didn’t come until the 85th minute, at halftime and again at the fulltime whistle. Newcastle has four defeats in its last five games in all competitions, including against Everton on Thursday, 3-1 in the cup.

The Saudi-owned home side ended the game with 10 men after substitute Jacob Ramsey picked up two yellow cards in as many minutes deep into second-half stoppage time. The second yellow could easily have been a red as Ramsey planted his studs into the ankle of Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong.

Everton, which lost to Chelsea and Arsenal in its last two league games, climbed above Newcastle in the standings and up to seventh place after nine rounds, marking a solid start to the season for a club that was put up for sale last month by its American owners.

Newcastle dropped to 13th in the 20-team league.

“It was probably our best performance of the season,” Everton defender James Tarkowski said.

No Grealish, again, for Everton

They did it without Jack Grealish, who was missing for a third straight game.

The winger, who is on loan from Manchester City, was dropped for last week’s win over Newcastle for disciplinary reasons and didn’t travel to the north east for the rematch on Monday.

Barry is delivering as Everton’s sole striker

For Barry, it was a fourth league goal of the season.

The France Under-21 striker is the only recognized striker in Everton’s squad following the summer sale of Beto and the club’s failure to wrap up a deal for United States striker Folarin Balogun on deadline day in the summer transfer window.