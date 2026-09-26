- Khaldoon Al-Mubarak says the Premier League process still has a long way to run
- Reports say the club has been found guilty of multiple breaches of financial rules
LONDON: Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said Saturday that the club are confident they can prove their innocence following reports they have been found guilty of multiple breaches of Premier League financial rules.
“The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began,” Mubarak said in a statement issued on City’s website.