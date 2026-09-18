ROME: Roberto Mancini called up 34 players on Friday to his first Italy squad since returning as coach, ahead of four Nations League games.

Mancini has been tasked with revitalising a team in crisis and his squad include a mix of experienced players who he led to the European Championship title in 2021, and potential debutants.

Eight players are uncapped, Mohamed Ali Zoma, Antonio Vergara, Alessandro Romano, Issa Doumbia, Michael Kayode, Massimo Pessina, Samuele Inácio and Sebastiano Esposito.

The only squad limit in the league phase is that teams must submit a list of 23 before midnight ahead of each game, but they can change players between matches.

Italy start at home to Belgium on Sept. 25 before playing Turkiye three days later, France on Oct. 2 and Turkiye again on Oct. 5.

Italy are in crisis after failing for a third straight time to qualify for the World Cup, prompting the resignations of FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and coach Gennaro Gattuso in April, shortly after the playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mancini was rehired as coach, three years after he abandoned the same job for a lucrative contract with Saudi Arabia.