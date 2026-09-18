Jeddah: Historic Jeddah came alive early on Friday morning as 6,000 Saudis and expatriates from different nationalities took part in the Saudi National Day Run, combining fitness, community and a celebration of their shared home.

The Green Spirit Run, organized by Masafat Club in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, the Sports for All Federation and Jeddah Historic District (Al-Balad), featured 5-km and 2-km courses for professional and amateur runners as well as children.

Participants followed a route through some of Historic Jeddah’s most iconic landmarks, offering runners a chance to experience the heritage of Al-Balad while taking part in National Day celebrations.

For many, the morning was about more than crossing the finish line.

Khalid Yamani, president of Masafat running club, told Arab News that the event was a special occasion for runners and the wider community.

“The race aims to enhance community awareness of the importance of physical fitness, while reinforcing values of belonging and loyalty to the nation,” he said.

Yamani added that the race was designed as an inclusive community experience for everyone who considers Saudi Arabia home.

“It provides an opportunity to express their belonging and loyalty regardless of background, nationality or pace,” he said.

Among the participants was 42-year-old Hassan Abdi, who joined the race with his wife and daughter.

He said the family was happy to take part in the annual event and celebrate Saudi Arabia’s special day together.

“It is an amazing day to see all segments of the community celebrating our national day,” he said. “For me and my family, we really enjoyed our day, and what a way to start our Friday morning.”

The event also drew large numbers of expats, adding to the diversity of the field.

Jon Garcia, who took part in the run, said he and fellow Filipinos who were carrying the Saudi flag ahead of the race were delighted to be part of the celebration.

“We are so happy to be part of this celebration, and we wish Saudi Arabia prosperity and success,” he said.

The sight of families, children, professional athletes and amateur runners sharing the same route reflected the inclusive nature of the event, with participants taking part at different speeds but sharing the same destination.

The event is part of a series of sports and community activities taking place across Saudi Arabia during September, reflecting values of belonging and community participation.