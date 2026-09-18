PARIS: Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Friday that Kylian Mbappe would be his France captain after naming his first squad since being appointed as the successor to Didier Deschamps as coach of Les Bleus.

Real Madrid superstar Mbappe shone in his role as skipper at the World Cup and finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals, although France were beaten by eventual champions Spain in the semifinals.

Mbappe played as the center-forward at the World Cup but was equally lethal at the 2022 tournament in Qatar playing off the left wing having mainly been used on the right when France won the World Cup in 2018.

“He is capable of playing in the three positions and I also really like him on the left,” Zidane told reporters at a press conference in the French capital where he unveiled his squad.

The recent World Cup in North America brought the curtain down on the 14-year reign as coach of Deschamps, the highlight of which was the triumph in Russia in 2018.

Zidane, who played alongside Deschamps in the France sides that won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, was appointed at the end of July as the new coach on a four-year contract.

His first matches in charge come in the UEFA Nations League, beginning with a trip to Turkiye next Friday and then a meeting with Belgium in Brussels on September 28.

Zidane’s first home game at the helm will be against Italy at the Stade de France on October 2, with his new charges then hosting Belgium three days later.

The 54-year-old former Ballon d’Or winner Zidane, who retired from playing in 2006 after being sent off for headbutting Marco Materazzi during that year’s World Cup final which France lost on penalties to Italy, has named several new faces in his first squad.

- Jacquet gets call-up -

Center-back Jeremy Jacquet, 21, is included as a reward for his performances with Liverpool since moving to the Premier League club during the close season.

“I really like his profile. He is a player I have followed for a long time because he played with my son Elyaz at youth level,” said Zidane, whose four sons have all played professionally.

Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul, the top scorer in Ligue 1 last season, gets a first call-up while there is a place for the midfielder Lucas Da Cunha of Como in Serie A.

Andy Diouf, the midfielder or wing-back with Inter Milan, and Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes also come in.

Notable names who were at the World Cup but who do not feature in the squad include the Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and the Inter forward Marcus Thuram, as well as the injured Arsenal defender William Saliba.

“I have left out one or two players, whether because of a lack of game time or because of injuries, but a lot of thinking and a lot of work has gone into this since I was appointed on July 28,” added the Marseille-born former Juventus and Real Madrid playmaker.

The Nations League, which France won in 2021, will dominate Zidane’s attention in the coming months before the draw for the Euro 2028 qualifying tournament takes place in early December.

European Championship qualifying will then begin early next year with the finals in 2028 being co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Robin Risser (Lens), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)

Defenders: Andy Diouf (Inter Milan/ITA), Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool/ENG), Ibrahima Konate (Real Madrid/ESP), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus/ITA), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Maxence Lacroix (Chelsea/ENG), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City/ENG), Lucas Da Cunha (Como/ITA), Manu Kone (Roma/ITA), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan/ITA), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Liverpool/ENG), Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue (both Paris Saint-Germain), Esteban Lepaul (Rennes), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/ESP), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/GER)