MUNICH: Jamal Musiala has suffered another muscle injury to acerbate Bayern Munich’s injury crisis in attack, with Michael Olise and Harry Kane already ruled out of Saturday’s visit to Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga.

Bayern said Friday their medical department diagnosed Musiala with the injury in his right thigh and that he “will be sidelined until further notice” as a result.

The 23-year-old Musiala had only made two substitute appearances since returning from his previous muscle injury, while he has also been subjected to intense scrutiny that has caused friction within the club because of a medical condition that causes seizures.

Bayern did not give any further details on Musiala’s latest injury.

Earlier Friday, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said Olise was ruled out of the game against Hamburg “and everything else is open.”

Olise bruised his foot in last week’s 1-1 draw with Cologne and missed the team’s 2-1 loss at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday – Bayern’s first loss of the season.

Kane was also injured in the match against Cologne and subsequently underwent surgery on a ligament tear in his left ankle. The England star is expected to miss several months.

Konrad Laimer – a combative midfielder who normally doesn’t play up front – started as the team’s main forward against Lille on Wednesday. It didn’t work out.

“We face a reality – we’re missing 130 goals from our squad,” Kompany said of his injury list.

Luis Díaz could potentially feature against Hamburg. The Colombia forward made a substitute appearance against Lille to return from a month out with his muscle injury.

Bayern attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari underwent surgery on a ligament tear in his right ankle this month, and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also out.

Forward Serge Gnabry, who was recovering from a left hamstring injury, returned to team training on Friday, as did Alphonso Davies, who was sidelined with a muscle fiber tear in his left hamstring.

“We have four games in nine days if we include Wednesday,” Kompany said. “We have to use the squad and that is the way it is at the moment. Everything is open, but the demands are the same.”

After 10 games, Bayern trail Borussia Dortmund by two points in the Bundesliga. Both teams are unbeaten in the league. Dortmund hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.