RENNES, France: Franck Haise has been sacked by Rennes after a run of five games without a win in all competitions, a source told AFP on Friday.

The final straw was Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League defeat at NEC Nijmegen.

Frenchman Haise took over in February before helping the Bretons into Europe, and even taking them to the top of Ligue 1 a month ago.

Two defeats and a draw in the league coupled with a single point from two games in the Europa League eventually cost the 55-year-old his job.

Haise leaves with Rennes ninth in Ligue 1, nine points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Later, the club confirmed Haise’s departure and a report by newspaper Ouest-France claiming second-team coach Sébastien Tambouret would be in charge for Sunday’s league trip to Toulouse.

“Rennes have initiated proceedings against head coach, Franck Haise, and two of his assistants, Johann Ramaré and Lilian Nalis,” the three-time French Cup winners said.

“Until further notice, the management of the professional team will be handled by Sébastien Tambouret, Pierre-Alexandre Lelièvre, and Hervé Sekli,” they added.