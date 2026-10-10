LONDON: Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has signed a contract extension to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2034, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old England international has become a key figure since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, scoring 91 goals in ⁠138 appearances across ⁠all competitions.

He was part of the squad that won the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League.

“Speaking to the owners, to the ⁠sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence so it was only right to sign,” Palmer said.

“Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently.”

Chelsea ⁠have ⁠agreed long-term contracts Chelsea with several first-team players and emerging talent.

Forward Joao Pedro recently signed a deal through 2034, and winger Pedro Neto agreed a six-year contract last month.

Chelsea, 10th in the Premier League table, host Bournemouth on Saturday.