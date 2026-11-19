PARIS: French football chief Philippe Diallo’s bid to depose Gianni Infantino as FIFA president is less about replacing one man than overhauling how football’s governing body has been run under him, a UEFA vice president told AFP.



Laura McAllister, who in 2023 became the first woman to be elected a vice president of European football’s governing body, said Diallo was a “man of integrity” and his values aligned with UEFA “which it feels are critical to change the governance of FIFA.”



UEFA have been in the vanguard of opposition to Infantino — they described his shortlived FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors as a “shabby, back room, opaque deal.”



McAllister said although some have dismissed Diallo as a stop-gap candidate, after others such as CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani and elder statesman Arsene Wenger opted out, he stood on his “merits.”



“We knew it would be a tricky process to find an appropriate candidate with regime change and accountability as the program,” she told AFP in a phone interview on Wednesday.



“Philippe Diallo can do that adeptly. Were there other candidates mentioned before? Yes there were, but it is now about the timetable of aligning values and articulating them.



“It does not matter about who might have been a candidate, this is the here and now and he is a strong and credible values-driven candidate.”



Diallo and former Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima are hoping to dash Infantino’s hopes of a fourth and final term in Rabat on March 18 next year.



“We respect him a lot, his values align with ours,” McAllister said of Tashima. “Let us see how that plays out.”



McAllister is at pains to insist it is more about changing the system than replacing one person.



“It was never about ridding FIFA of one leader, it is about reform of the framework of governance, finance and redistribution system,” she said.

- ‘Patterns of behavior’-

McAllister said Diallo, a 63-year-old lawyer whose Senegalese-born father boxed for France at an Olympics, should not be seen as solely a European candidate.



“He is a francophone, which is an important asset in lots of CAF (Confederation of African Football) countries,” she said.



CAF have been among Infantino’s most vocal supporters, partly because Morocco is co-hosting the 2030 men’s World Cup. The South American governing body CONMEBOL also backs him.



More surprising was the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) volte-face — having heavily criticized Infantino, they announced last month they supported his re-election.



McAllister, a former captain of the Wales women’s football team, noted though that confederations do not vote as a bloc.



“There is a soft space which Philippe can exploit and convince some federations within each confederation to support a reform agenda,” the 61-year-old said.



“There is a lot of discomfort around the behavior of Gianni Infantino and a desire to challenge the concentration of power in his hands.



“This applies everywhere in world football. This is not about Europe, the same rules apply globally.”



McAllister, an academic who teaches governance at Cardiff University, said she believes the Asian confederation’s values aligned with Diallo’s.



“His campaign will be a program for change, modernizing governance and accountability to who matters, as FIFA money belongs to associations, not any individual,” she said.



“The AFC and CONCACAF have aligned themselves with this agenda, for a president neither to operationally manage nor to intervene in decisions.”



Infantino looked odds-on to be re-elected unopposed after a highly successful staging of this year’s World Cup, co-hosted by three countries for the first time.



However, the revelations of his FFE plan changed the dynamic completely.



“Patterns of behavior stack up against him,” McAllister said, detailing the incendiary FFE initiative but also the awarding of a FIFA Peace Prize to Donald Trump, which points to a perceived sycophancy toward world leaders.



Then there was the introduction of hydration breaks at the World Cup and the decision to suspend a red card for USA forward Folarin Balogun at Trump’s request.



Some had hoped for a woman candidate.



However, McAllister said the time was not right for either her or another vocal Infantino critic, Norwegian football chief Lise Klaveness.



“I do not necessarily think the football world is ready for a reforming woman candidate, but it will be soon,” she said.