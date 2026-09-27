LONDON: Thomas Tuchel has urged Jude Bellingham to play with “a bit of rage” after the England midfielder showed his spikey side in the Nations League defeat against Spain.

Bellingham was in the thick of the action when Tuchel’s team were beaten 3-2 by the world champions at Wembley on Saturday.

The Real Madrid star had a fiery exchange with his club team-mate Marc Cucurella after the Spain left-back won a challenge against him.

Bellingham responded to Cucurella’s words by setting up Anthony Gordon’s goal for England.

Despite previously criticizing Bellingham for his volatile on-pitch personality, England boss Tuchel is now keen for the midfielder to maintain that aggressive style.

“He likes that. He gets better if that happens,” Tuchel said.

“It’s better if he plays with a bit of rage. It’s what he does. I think sometimes he is looking for these moments to get his fire going.”

When Bellingham’s row with Cucurella was mentioned, Tuchel said: “I think he doesn’t know any team-mates when he is in the national team.

“He wants to win. He doesn’t know any team-mates. He is still friends with them, but not for the 90 minutes.

“It’s the only style he can play, that’s just his game.”

Tuchel is keen to start the 23-year-old as the Nations League schedule continues in Czechia on Tuesday.

But the German is concerned about the potential for Bellingham to burn out in the midst of a hectic season with Real.

“I would love to have him four times on the pitch. I think the concern is that he hasn’t done it this season in this tight period,” he said.

“We will need to check with the physios. We will not put Jude in any risk. But in terms of style, it’s just how he plays.”