LONDON: Jordan’s Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs condemned an Israeli decision to revoke entry permits for Palestinians trying to access their homes and lands in villages northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

It described the move as an arbitrary violation of basic rights to housing, movement, and property, part of a policy aimed at pressuring Jerusalemites to abandon their properties, according to the Jordan News Agency.

Committee Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan added that it aimed to alter Jerusalem’s Arab, Islamic, and Christian identity, while accelerating home demolitions and expanding settlements across the West Bank’s Jordan Valley and East Jerusalem, and threatening Palestinian families’ survival on their land.

In September 2025, Israel designated Nabi Samuel, Beit Iksa, and Khalaileh as “contact zones,” requiring residents to obtain magnetic cards and special permits valid for one year to exit and return to their hometowns. Several residents of these areas, located northwest of Jerusalem, have had their entry permits revoked by Israeli authorities since last week.

The Palestinian Authority warned that the policy restricts Palestinians’ access to their homes and movement between villages, hindering daily life and threatening social and economic stability, according to the Palestine News Agency.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in June 1967, and has since maintained a military-run regime over Palestinian security and civilian matters.