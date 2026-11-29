LONDON: Israel intensified its strikes on southern Lebanon on Sunday morning, even as the two countries reportedly prepare for another round of talks.

In Nabatieh district, the Israeli army carried out a large explosion in the town of Kfar Tebnit, Lebanon's National News Agency reported. An Israeli drone also exploded in the Hariq neighborhood of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa.

By midday, Lebanese Civil Defense teams were continuing search and rescue operations in the town of Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh, also in Nabatieh district. Rescuers recovered two bodies and took them to a hospital, the agency’s media and public relations department said.

“Civil Defense teams of the Lebanese Directorate General of Civil Defense continue search and rescue operations in the town of Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh,” the department said in a statement. “They have recovered the bodies of two martyrs and transferred them to the hospital.”

The strikes come as Lebanon and Israel prepare for an eighth round of talks before the end of the year, Haaretz reported. The talks are meant to address a mechanism for monitoring implementation of a pilot program announced in June.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam disclosed a French draft resolution that would let the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, continue some of its tasks after its mandate expires at the end of the year, Lebanese media reported. He said the US was open to considering the proposal.

Salam said negotiations with Israel were suspended because of the Israeli elections but “have not collapsed.”

President Joseph Aoun, meanwhile, reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the framework agreement. He called for an Israeli withdrawal, deployment of the Lebanese army, the return of displaced people, the release of prisoners, a state monopoly on arms and an end to the state of hostility.

The latest violence follows a series of attacks on Saturday. In the evening, Israeli artillery targeted Ali Al-Taher Hill, toward the Al-Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa.

Shelling also hit the towns of Rshaf and Srebbine, along with Israeli troop movements and vehicle patrols, the National News Agency said.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli artillery shelled Wadi Zibqin. Israeli warplanes also carried out a two-wave airstrike on Kfar Tebnit, and a loud explosion was heard in the town of Qantara.