LONDON: More than 3,900 factories in the Syrian Arab Republic have resumed operations as of Nov. 1, a senior official said on Sunday, as the government rewrites industrial laws and tightens product standards, the state-run news agency SANA reported.

Mohammed Yassin Hourieh, deputy minister of industry, internal trade and consumer protection, told SANA that more than 850 of the factories are in the textile sector and about 1,300 are in the chemical sector. The rest are spread across other industries.

Hourieh said the ministry has worked to unify economic and customs systems, regulate the flow of goods into the domestic market and improve the regulatory environment for industry since the change of government on Dec. 8, 2024, following the fall of longtime President Bashar Assad.

As part of these efforts, the ministry has revised over 203 standards, adopting international standards where Syrian equivalents were unavailable.

The ministry said the changes aim to align Syrian standards with international benchmarks and improve the quality of locally made goods.

Hourieh said the ministry has also finished drafting a new industrial law to replace Law No. 21 of 1959, which has gone unchanged for more than six decades.

He said the draft, which is designed to meet the sector’s changing needs, is ready to be submitted to the People’s Assembly.

Beyond legislation, the ministry is trying to determine what manufacturers need to restart. Through its Industrial Observatory, it is assessing partially or fully destroyed industrial facilities and identifying the challenges facing returning manufacturers.