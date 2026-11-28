BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid edged Elche 3-2 on Saturday to move provisionally second in La Liga before Real Madrid host Alaves.

Diego Simeone’s team eased into a two-goal lead within seven minutes, with Alejandro Grimaldo netting from the penalty spot and Lee Kang-in slotting home.

Elche, 19th, fought back with a well-taken goal from Martim Neto but Julian Alvarez struck Atletico’s third before the interval.

Buba Sangare pulled a goal back with a deflected strike early in the second half to put pressure on the visitors.

Rojiblancos captain Koke cleared off his line as Elche threatened but Atletico held on to triumph.

Simeone’s side trail leaders Barcelona by two points, with the Catalan giants visiting Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

“All games away from home are hard and today’s was too,” Lee told Movistar.

“We had a good start but ended up suffering at the end, there are things that we can improve.

“We got the three points which is very important for us.”

Atletico’s next game is a visit to face champions Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday, a match brought forward because of the Spanish Super Cup.

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid take on Alaves later Saturday looking to win an 11th consecutive match across all competitions and reclaim second place.

Earlier on, Rayo Vallecano earned an impressive 1-0 win at fourth-place Real Betis.

Jorge de Frutos finished well after being teed up by Isi Palazon to secure the visitors three valuable points which took them into mid-table.

Athletic Bilbao edged bottom of the table Malaga 4-3 at La Rosaleda stadium in a thrilling match.