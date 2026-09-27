DUBAI/MILAN: Jordanian Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi has been spotted at a number of shows during Milan Fashion Week, from Ferragamo to The Attico.

Muaddi showed off designs by each of the fashion houses as she sat on the coveted front row, taking in the labels’ Spring/Summer 2027 runway presentations.

Amina Muaddi attends the Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show on September 26, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Getty Images)

Ferragamo and The Attico offered contrasting visions of femininity, with both looking to the past while reworking familiar codes.

At Ferragamo, creative director Maximilian Davis drew on 1940s’ woman, reinterpreting the era’s structured silhouettes through a more sensual lens. High-waisted tailoring, defined waists, oversized pockets and double belts were softened with sheer fabrics, scarf-like draping and sequined details. Translucent rubber added an edge, while footwear referenced Salvatore Ferragamo’s sculptural F wedge from 1947.

The Attico marked its 10th anniversary by exploring the private and secret selves people reveal when nobody is watching.

Creative directors Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini staged the show around rows of beds, reflecting the collection’s bedroom-inspired mood. Crumpled fabrics, dressing gowns, velvet, military tailoring and dramatic shoulders created deliberately imperfect, lived-in silhouettes, embracing changing identities rather than one fixed aesthetic.



Meanwhile, on the Saturday, Jennifer Lopez brought diva wattage to Dolce & Gabbana’s runway show, taking her front-row seat in a dark velvet suit with matching cap and equestrian boots.

A model walks the runway at the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 on September 26, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Getty Images)

The collection treated the house's Sicilian codes as an inheritance to be updated rather than abandoned — a trousseau passed from grandmother to granddaughter, including nubby tweed suits updated with leopard trim and skirt; youthful bloomers and tops cut from checked tablecloth print worn with sheer stockings; lace slips embellished with fringe and beads.

Crocheted doilies, which if not inherited can be easily found in Italian markets, became demure skirts and dresses.



Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana courted younger customers with the generational exchange, mixing glammed-up denim with gardening boots, while preserving their signature black dresses and animal prints.

Outside the showroom, fans waved signs for K-pop star Choi San and Japanese actor Hikaru Iwamoto — but it was “J-Lo” they were chanting in anticipation as guests streamed out of the runway show.