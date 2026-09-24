Here, Emirati architect, actress and broadcaster Mahira Abdel Aziz talks curiosity, consistency, and challenges in her own words.

My biggest inspiration has always been curiosity. I’ve never believed we need to define ourselves by just one thing or follow one path for the rest of our lives. Learning, changing, and discovering new sides of yourself are all part of becoming who you are. My parents raised me to be open-minded, ambitious, and unafraid of change. That mindset gave me the courage to explore different opportunities and, most importantly, to remain open to where life might take me.

Everyone has something to teach you if you are genuinely willing to listen. That exchange of experiences and perspectives is probably what I value most about what I do.

Mahira Abdel Aziz on the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

I increasingly appreciate moments when I can disconnect from my phone and from the noise around us. As life gets busier, you realize that peace is actually a luxury.

Character is built through choices made consistently, not through one dramatic moment.

I admire people who combine excellence with service, rather than using success only as a personal ornament. Oprah Winfrey, Jacinda Ardern, Malala Yousafzai, Yousra, and women who lead in traditionally male spaces all represent that balance to me. I respect them because they use their visibility to widen the conversation and make room for other people to rise.

The biggest misconception about me is that a polished public image means life is effortless and I am confident every minute of the day. People see the screen, the clothes, and the finished result, but not the preparation, mistakes, pressure, and self-doubt behind them. I think visibility makes people mistake composure for perfection, when in reality composure is something I practice.

I am proud of being a present mother while showing my daughter that ambition and love can exist in the same life.

I’ve learned that ambition without boundaries is not excellence. Early in my career, I sometimes said yes to every opportunity and treated exhaustion as proof that I was committed. The work may have been completed, but I was not always as present, patient, or creative as I wanted to be, so I now protect my health, time, and ability to do work properly.

One of the best lessons my parents gave me was not to build my life around other people's expectations. People will always have opinions about what you should do, how you should live, when you should change, when you should stay, and even what should make you happy. At some point, you have to learn to listen to yourself. You can respect people's advice without handing them the responsibility for your life.

“Just accept it. That's how life is,” can be very dangerous advice. Of course, there are things we can’t control and have to accept. But we should never confuse acceptance with tolerating something that is hurting us simply because we are afraid of change.

I like being told that I make people feel comfortable enough to speak honestly. For me, that matters more than being called glamorous or successful, because it describes the effect I hope my work has. If someone leaves a conversation feeling respected, encouraged, or a little braver, then I have done something meaningful.

One of the harshest ideas is that a woman must choose between being a devoted mother and a serious professional. It can be painful to hear because it turns a false limitation into a judgement about a woman’s character. It often reveals more about the speaker than the woman being criticized.

Trust is the foundation of any relationship. I need honesty that does not become cruelty and support that does not become control. The best relationships allow both people to grow without turning success into competition or affection into a performance. I value people who can celebrate my joy, challenge me with kindness, and remain present when life is less polished.

Professionally, a common challenge, as a woman, has been being evaluated first through appearance or emotion and only later through preparation and ability. That is especially frustrating in news and economic settings, where credibility should come from the quality of the work. I prepare thoroughly, speak directly, and create a standard that is difficult to dismiss. I also set boundaries early, ask for clarity instead of guessing, and refuse to spend too much energy proving what I already know. Most importantly, I try to stay calm without becoming silent; professionalism and firmness can exist together.

Men can learn from women that strength and softness are not opposites, and that listening is a form of leadership rather than a loss of authority. They can also learn to notice the invisible emotional and practical work that women often carry while still being expected to perform perfectly. The challenge is replacing old assumptions about what women should tolerate, carry, or quietly organize for everyone else. When men share responsibility, respect women’s ambitions, and make room for different voices, then families, workplaces, and societies become stronger.