STOCKHOLM: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and other activists have called out British superstar Ed Sheeran after rapper Macklemore was dropped from his tour for making pro-Palestinian comments while performing.

Sheeran has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, saying his tour’s promoter was responsible, but several supporting acts have announced they were quitting the tour.

“Ed, there is only one victim here: the Palestinian people,” Thunberg, together with activist group Humanti Project, said in post to Instagram late on Tuesday.

According to a post by Sheeran, where he stressed the decision was the promoters, venues on the tour “communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting.”

Finneas — a performer also famous for work with his superstar sister Billie Eilish — Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, and Lukas Graham of Denmark have all posted they were quitting Sheeran’s “Loop Tour.”

“This is a clear and undeniable sign that the global consciousness has shifted. The normalization of an apartheid state, and the attempts to sanitise or justify its actions, will no longer be tolerated,” the post shared by Thunberg said.

While opening for Sheeran earlier this month at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Macklemore shouted “Free Palestine!” and told Palestinians they were “not forgotten.”

In his post Tuesday, Sheeran touched on his decision not to comment publicly about political subjects, notably the war in Gaza.

“I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t care,” he said.

Macklemore, known for hits including “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us,” has long vocally supported Palestinians.

In 2024 he released “Hind’s Hall,” which pays tribute to Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl whose death sparked a wave of international outrage.