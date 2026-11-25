RIYADH: The "Bridge of Civilizations" art exhibition opened in Cairo, highlighting the power of art to foster closer ties between civilizations and peoples, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Monday.

The exhibition features more than 60 visual artists from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Russia, with prominent artists and art enthusiasts in attendance.

An artwork featured at the exhibition in Cairo. (SPA)

At the three-day exhibition, around 30 Saudi visual artists will present a diverse collection of works highlighting the Kingdom's history, national symbols, and heritage passed down through generations.

The Saudi artists' paintings document Islamic heritage, the Prophet Muhammad's biography, and historical sites associated with the Two Holy Mosques. They also highlight the Kingdom's development achievements, including the Haramain High Speed Railway, as well as its cultural and architectural heritage, such as Najdi Sadu weaving and Al-Masmak Palace.

Participating Saudi artists told SPA that they aim to introduce audiences to the Kingdom's history, identity, and heritage through contemporary artistic approaches while highlighting the development of visual arts in Saudi Arabia.

This article was first published in Asharq Al-Awsat.