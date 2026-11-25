RIYADH: With glowing lights, whimsical decorations, international restaurants and lively performances, The Groves has returned for Riyadh Season 2026, providing visitors with an experience that combines dining, entertainment and cultural diversity.

The Groves has stepped up its offerings, transforming the destination into an immersive setting where every corner invites visitors to explore, take photographs and discover something new.

From the moment visitors enter, the atmosphere feels almost theatrical. Elaborate decorations, illuminated pathways and carefully designed dining spaces create a setting that resembles a storybook village, while music and performances bring the destination to life.

Among the additions is Opa Kefi, a Greek restaurant that brings Mediterranean flavors and a lively dining atmosphere to Riyadh.

Beyond its menu, the restaurant offers an entertaining Greek wedding-inspired performance, turning an ordinary dinner into a celebration of music, dance and tradition.

Another addition is Anne Oja, a Turkish restaurant that combines traditional cuisine with live music, offering visitors a taste of Turkish hospitality in a setting designed around entertainment and social gatherings.

Together, the restaurants reflect The Groves’ growing emphasis on international dining experiences, where food is accompanied by cultural performances and distinctive surroundings.

However, the attraction is not limited to its restaurants.

Walking through the park has become an experience in itself, with visitors moving between decorated pathways, entertainment areas and outdoor spaces designed for families and groups of friends.

One of the attractions is Luca Park, where visitors can interact with dogs in a playful environment.

For families, this combination makes The Groves particularly appealing. Children can enjoy interactive activities while parents explore restaurants, watch live performances or simply relax in the outdoor surroundings.

The destination also provides a setting for visitors who prefer a leisurely evening, with its illuminated gardens and decorative installations offering opportunities for photography and quiet walks away from the busier entertainment areas.

For returning visitors, the changes are noticeable.

Diana Zeineddine, who has visited The Groves in previous seasons, told Arab News that the destination continued to attract her because of its variety and welcoming atmosphere.

“This is my second time visiting The Groves. I usually come every year,” she said.

“Despite everything that’s happening, actually we feel safe. We feel like it’s very easy to go out and hang out.”

Zeineddine said the combination of dining, entertainment and people from different backgrounds made The Groves stand out among Riyadh’s seasonal attractions.

“This place is really special. There’s a lot of variety of restaurants, people, entertainment and food, especially food,” she said.

“I’m very, very happy to be here.”

Another notable feature this season is the festive atmosphere, with Christmas-inspired decorations adding a holiday spirit to parts of the destination.

The colorful displays and illuminated installations have become attractions in their own right, drawing visitors to stop and photograph the decorations and enjoy the seasonal surroundings.

For Zeineddine, the decorations reflect the increasingly diverse cultural experiences available in the Saudi capital.

“There’s a lot of holiday spirit here. You can see there’s a lot of Christmas decorations and people enjoying their time and their holidays,” she said.

She added that she appreciated how Saudi Arabia was embracing cultural diversity through its entertainment destinations.

She said: “It’s really, really nice where we are these days and how Saudi Arabia especially is embodying all this change and embracing all the change and the variety of people and food and culture.”

The international appeal of The Groves is also reflected in its visitors.

Vatika Joannes, a visitor from Malaysia, returned to the destination after enjoying her experience during the previous season.

“For me, this place is very nice, very beautiful. And the ambience is also very good,” she told Arab News.

Joannes said the decorations and restaurant settings were among the features that encouraged her to return.

She said: “Actually, this is my second time coming here. Last year I came here and then today. I will come more.”

She added that she particularly enjoyed the restaurant surroundings and their elaborate designs.

“The restaurant here and the decoration; it’s very nice, very beautiful,” she said.

Her experience highlights how The Groves has developed an identity that encourages repeat visits, with its visual appeal becoming just as important as the food and entertainment.

As Riyadh Season continues to expand the capital’s entertainment landscape, destinations such as The Groves demonstrate how dining spaces are increasingly being designed as experiences rather than simply places to eat.