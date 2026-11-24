DUBAI: Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani made an appearance at Saudi Film Nights, organized by the Film Commission, in Brazil this week.

The program, which runs until Nov. 28, features screenings across Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, highlighting the diversity of contemporary Saudi cinema. Four Saudi films are being presented in Brazil — two features, “Unidentified” and “Saify,” and two shorts, “The Last Dismissal” and “Two Sisters.”

Al-Zahrani plays the lead role in “Unidentified.” The Haifaa Al-Mansour-directed feature follows a young Saudi police officer, Nawal, as she investigates the death of a young woman whose body is found in the desert. Initially, the identity of the dead girl is a mystery and the tight-knit community in which she lived — including her own family — are unwilling to identify her and acknowledge her death.

“The case becomes a confrontation with fear, silence, and the cost of truth, both for the community and for herself,” Al-Mansour previously told Arab News. “I enjoy thrillers because they create momentum, and draw you in, but beneath that surface you can explore social tensions, power structures, and moral ambiguity. For me, the genre was a way to talk about silence, complicity, and courage without making the film feel like a lecture.”

The films screenings in Brazil were selected by actor and director Selton Mello and Ilda Santiago, co-founder and executive director of the Rio Film Festival, at the Saudi Film Commission’s invitation.

The Saudi Film Nights initiative has reached 17 countries and 40 cities, with a total of 45 stops covering France, Morocco, Australia, China, India, Mexico, the UK, Japan, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain, South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.