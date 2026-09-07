By Crispian Balmer VENICE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon said on Sunday that she is losing opportunities due to her outspoken support for Palestinians, despite what she described as a growing shift in public opinion against U.S. support for Israel. Speaking at the Venice Film Festival to promote her latest film, The Echo Chamber, she said that some parties in the film industry still avoid her because of her stance. “I think the concept has completely changed in terms of the historical ties to Palestine and the Zionists’ relationship with America and our policies... It was a big revelation for people, the amount of money the U.S. gives to Israel, no one realized that,” she said.

Recent American opinion polls have shown a decline in support for Israel and an increase in sympathy for Palestinians since the outbreak of the Gaza war in 2023. However, the 79-year-old actress said that her support for the Palestinian cause still has consequences for her career. “I’ve been recently dropped from films because there are agencies that are still telling people not to hire me... But that’s the nature of the power structure. I think I’m welcomed by people, and certainly internationally,” she told reporters.

* Flag Controversy

Sarandon, who won an Oscar for her role in Dead Man Walking, is famous for films such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Bull Durham, and Thelma & Louise. In 2023, her long-time talent agency severed ties with her after remarks she made while attending pro-Palestinian rallies following the deadly attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Israel, which sparked the war in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict cast a shadow over this year’s Venice Film Festival, where activists called on organizers to raise the Palestinian flag in recognition of Palestinian filmmakers whose films were screened at the festival. Artistic Director Alberto Barbera said this was impossible because Italy has not officially recognized a Palestinian state, but he pointed to several films screened at the festival venue that express the struggle of ordinary Palestinians.

Sarandon said that the insistence on not hiring critics of Israel remains strong, especially among major production companies. “If we’re talking about a major production company, I think it’s not just me, but other people who have been told that it’s impossible,” she added, while thanking Andrea Pallaoro, the director of The Echo Chamber, for choosing her to participate in it.

The film is among 21 in the official competition of the Venice Film Festival vying for the Golden Lion award, which will be presented on September 12. (Reporting by Sameh El-Khatib for the Arabic service - Editing by Salma Nagem)