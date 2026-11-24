NEW YORK CITY: About 350,000 children in Yemen’s Taiz governorate missed out on a national measles and rubella vaccination campaign because insecurity prevented the vaccines from reaching them, the UN said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, renewed fighting in the war-torn country continues to force people from their homes. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that more than 364,000 people had been displaced across the country since the beginning of August “as hostilities and insecurity continue.”

He said the World Health Organization and UNICEF had the money and the vaccines needed to protect youngsters from measles and rubella “but they cannot currently reach children that they need to reach in Taiz.”

More than 30,000 infants under the age of 12 months were also at risk of missing routine infant vaccinations because of the situation on the ground, he added.

This was despite a vaccination campaign launched in Yemen at the start of the month that had already reached more than 600,000 children, Dujarric said.

“Once again, we call for the protection of civilians, we call for safe and unhindered access for humanitarians, and the removal of restrictions preventing people in Taiz from accessing essential healthcare and humanitarian assistance,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, completed a visit to Kuwait as part of a broader round of talks with key regional players. During his time in the country he met the foreign minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to discuss recent political and military developments in Yemen, the effects of the recently renewed hostilities on the country and the wider region, and ongoing diplomatic initiatives, Dujarric said.

Grundberg stressed the need for sustained regional and international coordination in response to the crisis in Yemen and its political, security and economic fallout, particularly as the humanitarian crisis affecting the country’s population grows.

The envoy thanked Kuwait for its continuing support for the Yemeni people, and highlighted the Gulf state’s long record of backing UN-led peace efforts. Kuwait hosted months of UN-sponsored negotiations between Yemen’s warring parties in 2016.

A UN-brokered truce in April 2022 largely halted fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, but it unraveled this summer against the backdrop of wider regional conflict involving Iran, which backs the Houthis.

Fighting subsequently escalated across several fronts, and in September the Houthis seized control of stretches of the Red Sea coast and islands in Bab Al-Mandab Strait. In early October, they encircled Taiz, a city that had endured years under siege earlier in the war.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases, and health officials have long warned that gaps in immunization can quickly lead to outbreaks among displaced and malnourished children.