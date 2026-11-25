KHARTOUM: Paramilitary drone strikes killed at least 14 people including children in Sudan’s southeastern city of Al-Damazin, a medical source and NGO said on Wednesday.

The medical source at Al-Damazin hospital, who requested anonymity for security reasons, told AFP that the people “were killed when drones struck three adjacent houses on Tuesday evening.”

Fifteen others were wounded in the attack, the source added.

Emergency Lawyers, an NGO that documents war-related abuses, put the death toll at 19.

Statement | On the widespread RSF drone attacks on Damazin and Roseires, killing 19 civilians and injuring 20 others Emergency Lawyers condemns the attacks on the two cities in Blue Nile State, which killed 19 civilians, including 6 women, and injured 20 others. Roseires Dam and electricity facilities were also targeted, threatening essential services and worsening the humanitarian and displacement crisis in the region. ⁦#Sudan⁩ ⁦#KeepEyesOnSudan⁩ ⁦#TalkAboutSudan⁩ — Emergency Lawyers (@EmergncyLawyers) November 25, 2026

Sudan’s war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions since it erupted in April 2023.

Violence has recently escalated in Blue Nile State, along the border with Ethiopia, with the RSF attempting to seize control of Al-Damazin, the state capital.

A source from the Sudanese army told AFP that the RSF had targeted residential neighborhoods in Al-Damazin with several drones on Tuesday.

Over the past few months, RSF forces have advanced through Blue Nile State toward Al-Damazin, sending more than 100,000 people from surrounding villages fleeing into the city, according to the United Nations.

Emergency Lawyers said an assault also targeted the city of Roseires in the same state on Tuesday, striking a “dam, power generation facilities and electrical infrastructure in an attack that threatens to cut off electricity supplies to the region.”

This week, the RSF warned that its fighters had reached the outskirts of Al-Damazin, days after announcing the capture of the town of Bau, located about 15 kilometers (10 miles) away.

The army has not commented on the RSF’s claims.

Sudan’s war has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the UN says.

As the front lines have solidified, both sides have increasingly relied on drones capable of striking targets hundreds of kilometers away without risk to their fighters.

The UN has repeatedly criticized the rampant use of drones, which killed more than 1,100 people in the first half of this year.

On Monday, drones struck the Sudanese capital Khartoum, hitting a residential building and a facility belonging to the UN.

A military source said the drones had been launched from Ethiopia.

The Sudanese army has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to launch attacks from its territory — a claim Addis Ababa denies.

Early this month, Sudan announced it had referred the matter to the UN Security Council and the African Union, accusing its neighbor of blatant acts of aggression.

Ethiopia denies the accusations and accuses Khartoum of supporting rebels linked to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — an allegation rejected by Sudan.