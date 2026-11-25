CAIRO: At least 30 people were killed and ​15 injured when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring road in Egypt, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The ‌ring road connects ‌key ​highways ‌across Greater ⁠Cairo, linking ​the governorates ⁠of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.

The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza’s Al-Warraq district, the ministry said. Local ⁠media reported that firefighters had ‌brought ‌the blaze under ​control.

Road accidents ‌are common in Egypt ‌due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions.

In recent years, ‌Egypt has expanded its road network with new ⁠highways ⁠and bridges under a broader infrastructure program aimed at easing congestion and accommodating rapid population growth and urban expansion. While the projects have improved traffic flow in some areas, concerns over road safety persist.