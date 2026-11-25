LONDON: The Palestinian Authority warned on Wednesday about Israel’s repeated demolitions of residences in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, which seek to drive residents out, a day after dozens of people were left without shelter.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said that Israeli authorities are targeting the lifelines of the Palestinian Bedouin community in the south of the occupied West Bank, such as houses, caves, wells, animal shelters, and electricity, while restricting access to water, animal feed, and educational services.

It warned that these actions amount to continued gradual displacement of communities under the pretext of planning procedures and military training, according to the Palestine News Agency.

Palestinian Bedouins in Masafer Yatta face eviction threats supported by a 2022 High Court of Justice ruling. Israel has designated the area as a military zone since the 1980s.

“Restrictions imposed on the area had disrupted the delivery of emergency water supplies to four communities comprising 975 residents, while water deliveries to six other communities had also declined,” the commission said on Wednesday.

The commission has documented nine mass demolitions in Masafer Yatta since February; the most recent destruction occurred on Tuesday in Khillet Al-Daba, when Israeli forces demolished homes, residential caves, and water wells in the village. As a result, 42 members of the Al-Dababseh families were displaced.

Masafer Yatta includes about 15 hamlets located in the southern West Bank, and Israeli forces carry out regular incursions in the area in an effort to evict its population of 1,150 residents, half of whom are children.

Israel occupied the West Bank, as well as East Jerusalem, in June 1967, and a military-run Israeli regime exercises varying degrees of control over Palestinian security and civilian matters throughout the territory. Masafer Yatta is in Area C of the West Bank, which is under complete Israeli control, and is close to the 1949 armistice line, considered the border of the West Bank under international law.