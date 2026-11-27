RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s “Street Food” weekend event began on Thursday, offering 80 carefully curated culinary experiences in the heart of historic Riyadh, blending authentic local flavors with international tastes.

The multi-day event features a packed program of live cooking demonstrations from chefs, tasting sessions, meet-and-greets with chefs, and interactive activities, all set against a winter backdrop.

The event showcases a selection of premier restaurants and hospitality brands representing a wide array of local and international cuisines.

Visitors are invited to taste their way into a rich gastronomic journey to explore dishes from various cultures, learning about their origins and preparation methods through live cooking shows, and direct interactions with chefs.

Many participating eateries are crafting exclusive dishes on the menu created specifically for the event.

The program also includes appearances by prominent culinary experts who will engage with visitors, alongside various food-related competitions and activities that add further variety and vibrancy to the overall experience.

Situated near significant historical landmarks, the location of the venue allows visitors to combine the exploration of local and global culinary experiences with an immersion into the region’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

These events are part of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s efforts to revitalize urban sites of historical significance, transforming them into vibrant hubs for social and cultural interaction.

This initiative also aims to support entrepreneurs and small-to-medium-sized enterprises by enabling them to offer high-quality, diverse experiences within the food and beverage sector.

This enhances the appeal of central Riyadh, enriching the city’s leisure and tourism landscape, and improving the overall quality of life in the Kingdom’s capital.

The event runs until Nov. 28.