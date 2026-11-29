RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday evening that it carried out military strikes in response to attempts by Iran-backed Houthi militants to target civilians and civilian sites.

The Coalition destroyed 19 targets used to launch ballistic missiles and drones, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement.

Al-Maliki added that five targets linked to the Houthis' operational capabilities and vital resources were hit at Ras Isa port.

Later in the day, the Coalition said its air defenses in the Western Region intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone and three Houthi cruise missiles. It also said it carried out a military response to an attempted attack.

In addition, Coalition forces destroyed 16 Houthi targets in the Sanaa, Saada and Amran governorates. Among them was a headquarters in Saada used by Houthi leaders, whom the Coalition accused of involvement in attacks on civilians and civilian sites.