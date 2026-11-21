Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty stressed, in exclusive statements to Asharq Al-Awsat, that Cairo is pressing ahead with efforts to push Palestinian factions, foremost among them Hamas, toward implementing understandings on confining and handing over weapons.

He stressed that transitioning to the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza requires all parties to honor their commitments, primarily completing the Israeli withdrawal and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Washington and meetings with senior US lawmakers, Abdelatty said: "The Egyptian side has put forward numerous ideas, and significant efforts are underway regarding the implementation of Palestinian factions' commitments, including Hamas, to confine and surrender weapons."

He added that this step represents vital progress in resolving one of the most complex issues in the arrangements for the next phase of Trump's Gaza plan.

He dismissed suggestions of any maneuvering by Palestinian factions regarding their pledge to hand over weapons.

"We are focusing on what was previously agreed upon in the Cairo meetings, and Hamas leaders have stated they favor confining and handing over weapons," he said, hoping for a "positive response from the Israeli government."

Abdelatty’s remarks underscore Egypt's stance and its push to translate broad political understandings into actionable commitments, particularly on the weapons file, which remains one of the thorniest obstacles to post-war governance and security arrangements in Gaza.

Moving forward requires a clear timeline for handing over the arms and an agreed-upon mechanism to oversee the process, while Israel’s position remains a decisive factor in determining whether these pledges become concrete steps on the ground.

Displacement is a ‘red line’

Abdelatty stressed that Egyptian efforts to implement Trump's plan do not signal any shift in Cairo's core principles regarding the Palestinian cause.

Egypt remains steadfast in supporting the Palestinians' right to self-determination and an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, rejecting any attempts to force them off their land, he added.

"Egypt’s positions are well-known and unwavering: full support for the Palestinian people until they secure all their legitimate rights, including self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital," he told Asharq Al-Awsat.

"This is our stance and we will not deviate from it. Palestinians have the right to remain on their land; we will not accept displacement, as this is a red line for Egyptian foreign policy."

These assurances reflect Cairo's determination to separate security arrangements concerning factional weapons from the broader political track, which it insists must culminate in an independent Palestinian state.

Egypt is also working to ensure that talks over security arrangements do not become a substitute for addressing political and humanitarian priorities, chiefly future governance in Gaza, reconstruction, and the residents' right to stay on their land.

Outreach in Congress

Abdelatty’s remarks came during a visit to the US capital featuring a series of meetings with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders, aimed at strengthening Cairo's partnership with Washington and rallying support for implementing the second phase of Trump's Gaza plan. Discussions also tackled regional crises spanning Iran, Sudan, and the Red Sea.

During a meeting with US House Speaker Mike Johnson, he underscored the importance of strategic ties between Cairo and Washington and Congress's role in backing bilateral cooperation.

He stressed the need to complete the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and ensure humanitarian aid delivery, while also supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis with Iran and safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Abdelatty also met with Republican Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reviewing Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, developments in Gaza and the West Bank, and the Iranian crisis, as well as avenues to boost bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

In a post-meeting statement, Risch affirmed the importance of the partnership with Egypt in addressing regional crises, pointing specifically to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, working toward lasting peace in the Middle East, and strengthening bilateral ties.

Abdelatty held talks with Rep. Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, and Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider. Their discussions centered on developments in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, boosting political and economic cooperation, and preventing regional confrontations from widening.

Coordination regarding the Muslim Brotherhood

Separately, Abdelatty revealed to Asharq Al-Awsat that Egypt is coordinating with the US and European countries on designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, stressing that Cairo's position rests on national judicial rulings that it is moving forward to enforce.

"This is a principled stance; rulings have been issued by the Egyptian judiciary - known for its independence and integrity - and these rulings designating the group as terrorist will be enforced," he said.

"These are decisions made at the national level, and there is certainly coordination between Egypt and countries worldwide, particularly Europe and the United States, to reinforce this designation."

Abdelatty’s comments carry weight given shifts in US policy toward the Muslim Brotherhood over the past year and moves within the Trump administration to expand legal and financial measures against the group's branches and affiliated networks.

The FM did not disclose details regarding the coordination mechanisms or the specific European countries involved, nor did he clarify whether consultations focus on intelligence sharing, tracking funding networks, or pushing for further legal designations.

This article was first published on Asharq al-Awsat.